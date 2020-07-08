More Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing in Williston on July 12

With the recent rise in coronavirus cases among young people, the Upper Missouri District Health Unit is making that their target for an upcoming mass testing event.

Beginning at noon on Sunday, July 12, anyone 12 years old and up can get tested in Williston, and health officials especially want to see people in their 20s come through.

Health leaders also say you’re encouraged to attend if you’ve recently been at large gatherings, or in close contact with people you don’t live with.

“It’s hitting that younger age group, that 20 to 29, so we really want to gauge what’s going on in that age group of our population, so we certainly want them to show up at our testing event,” said Daphne Clark, Public Information Officer for Upper Missouri District Health Unit.

You must enter the site from 26th Street, then turn north on 44th Avenue West, and you must be in your car to get tested.

The Upper Missouri District health Unit anticipates having 500 tests on hand, but that is subject to change. They’ll test either until 4 p.m. or until the tests are all used. You can pre-register at testreg.nd.gov.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.