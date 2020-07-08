BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With winds recorded at 66 miles-per-hour last night near Williston, people are dealing with the damage and clean-up today.

In McKenzie County, just five miles south of Williston, Jeremy and Krista Heen’s barn roof was torn off by wind gusts, and other personal property was damaged. They say this has never happened to them before, even in 80 mph winds, so they’re not sure how it all happened, but are glad nobody was hurt from the storm that began around 9:30 p.m.

Jeremy Heen said, “We saw the playhouse get ripped out of the ground and thrown in our yard, and that’s when we took shelter in the basement. Right now, we are cleaning up the debris the best we can. We’re actually trying to get some of the remaining tin off the roof that’s barely hanging on, so it doesn’t hurt anybody.”

McKenzie County residents deal with storm damage (Jeremy Heen)

Not too far away, Jeremy Heen’s sister and brother-in-law lost their shop. Now the families are just picking up the pieces and waiting on insurance claims.

