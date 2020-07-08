Advertisement

McKenzie County residents deal with storm damage

McKenzie Co. residents deal with storm damage
McKenzie Co. residents deal with storm damage(Jeremy Heen)
By Aleisa Tanner
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - With winds recorded at 66 miles-per-hour last night near Williston, people are dealing with the damage and clean-up today.

In McKenzie County, just five miles south of Williston, Jeremy and Krista Heen’s barn roof was torn off by wind gusts, and other personal property was damaged. They say this has never happened to them before, even in 80 mph winds, so they’re not sure how it all happened, but are glad nobody was hurt from the storm that began around 9:30 p.m.

Jeremy Heen said, “We saw the playhouse get ripped out of the ground and thrown in our yard, and that’s when we took shelter in the basement. Right now, we are cleaning up the debris the best we can. We’re actually trying to get some of the remaining tin off the roof that’s barely hanging on, so it doesn’t hurt anybody.”

McKenzie County residents deal with storm damage
McKenzie County residents deal with storm damage(Jeremy Heen)

Not too far away, Jeremy Heen’s sister and brother-in-law lost their shop. Now the families are just picking up the pieces and waiting on insurance claims.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Remembering Bismarck Police Sgt. Kenner; killed in the line of duty nine years ago

Updated: moments ago
|
By Julie Martin
Wednesday marks the ninth anniversary of Bismarck Police Sgt. Steven Kenner’s end of watch.

News

The pressure is on for Western ND job seekers

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
Amidst a busy construction season, companies are finding a new normal during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC provides guide for primary sector businesses

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
Primary sector businesses are those that generate new wealth to the state and are the biggest contributors to growing employment.

News

COIVD-19 cases among children are low, experts say it’s because of distance learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
North Dakota has recorded nearly four thousand positive coronavirus cases, but the number of children who've contracted it remains relatively low, at 521.

Latest News

News

Bismarck State College student accused of sexual assault in dorm hall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A 19-year-old BSC student is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was in and out of consciousness in a campus dorm.

News

Worst Cooks in America Contestant Week #3

Updated: 4 hours ago
Week three of “Worst Cooks in America” is in the books on Food Network and Bismarck’s Evan Baker is still in the running. Evan joins us to talk about Sunday night’s episode and where we go from there.

News

A Little Slice of Summer on “Happy Little Painting”

Updated: 4 hours ago
Nina Loeks from Art from the Heart shows us how to finish our little slice of summer watermelon painting we started last time on “Happy Little Painting.”

News

#WellnessWednesday: Time in Nature

Updated: 4 hours ago
With a beautiful stretch of weather ahead, it is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the season, landscape and some time in nature as we learn in today’s #WellnessWednesday series, it’s good for our health.

News

ND Today Adopt A Pet is Branford

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mandy Schaaf from Central Dakota Humane Society introduces us to our ND Today Adopt A Pet, Branford.

VOD Recording

Worst Cooks in America Contestant

Updated: 4 hours ago
North Dakota Today