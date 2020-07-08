Mandan Progress Organization changing summer events due to COVID-19

Advertisement

MPO changing Summer events due to COVID-19(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The mission of the Mandan Progress Organization is to enhance Mandan's business climate through events and by creating community pride.

However, the organization's goal has hit a few obstacles thanks to the pandemic.

For 27 years, the MPO has held fun events in Mandan to bring the community together.

But this is the first year the team has had to navigate scheduling through a global pandemic and many of their plans have had to change.

The Independence Day Parade was canceled due to a lack of control over the attendees gathering.

Art in the Park was replaced with a scaled-down Mandan Market event.

Mandan Rodeo Days was able to continue after limiting the number of attendees.

Now, the MPO is focused on providing an experience to replace Touch a Truck.

The MPO is developing a coloring book to provide children with a chance to see the unique vehicles they would have had at the event.

Buggies N Blues has also been postponed.

"Buggies N Blues is heavily reliant on a relationship with the car clubs in town. And so, there's going to be a meeting this week with those car clubs to talk about their availability and their willingness to come out and risk exposure," said MPO Executive Director Dot Frank.

Getting the bands for the event has also been a challenge.

"From the music standpoint, we don't know whether or not we're even going to have the event at this point in time. So, it was scheduled for early june, which was canceled. The music was canceled at that point. We do have bands on standby," said Vernon Cermak on the Musicians Association Board that works with the MPO.

MPO is working on rescheduling Buggies N Blues on August 14th and 15th. They are meeting with Custer Health this week to discuss safety precautions. MPO directors say the scale of the event might change.

For updates on Buggies N Blues, you can visit the MPO website at mandanprogress.org.

