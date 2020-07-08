COIVD-19 cases among children are low, experts say it’s because of distance learning

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota has recorded nearly four thousand positive coronavirus cases, but the number of children who've contracted it remains relatively low, at 521.

Infectious disease experts said one big reason is the switch to distance learning.

The move to online learning due to COVID-19 was an adjustment for many educators, but it appears the effort limited the spread of COVID-19.

Bismarck High School Math Teacher Craig Allan said, “It was rocky at first for the first maybe two or three weeks to get going. first for me and second for the kids when it was their first time up.”

Infectious disease experts said North Dakota has avoided more COVID-19 cases among children because of school shut downs this past spring.

Bismarck Sanford Health Infectious Disease Consultant Noe Mateo said: “That’s essentially the only congregate setting that kids have during the school year, admittedly during the summer time they have these summer camps and a lot of them have actually gone ahead and sort of shutter operations or at least come up with a different way of doing summer camp.”

Infectious disease experts said when children don’t congregate it reduces the chance of infection.

Infectious disease consultants said until there is a vaccine infection rates probably aren’t going to get better so it’s important for everyone to heed public health safety measures.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.