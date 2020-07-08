Case of bubonic plague confirmed by Chinese authorities

(CNN) – China has closed a city in its Inner Mongolia region after a case of bubonic plague was identified.

Visitors are now strictly prohibited from entering the affected area and visiting the surrounding region.

The suspected case was discovered over the weekend in the city of Bayannur, located northwest of Beijing. It was confirmed and officially diagnosed by doctors on Tuesday.

The patient is being isolated and treated in a hospital, and is in stable condition, according to the Chinese state-run Xinhua News Agency.

Bayannur health authorities are urging people to take extra precautions to minimize the risk of human-to-human transmission, and to avoid hunting, skinning or eating animals that could cause infection.

The bubonic plague causes painful, swollen lymph nodes and fever, chills and coughing. Antibiotics can prevent complications and death if they are administered quickly enough.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.