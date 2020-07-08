Advertisement

BREAKING: Body located near Sawyer identified as missing man Ron Petersen

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Investigators with the Ward County Sheriff’s Department said a body located near the CP railroad tracks Tuesday has been identified as 54-year-old Ron Petersen, who had been missing out of Minot since late last week.

The department said it received word that a volunteer search crew in a helicopter spotted a body around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday west of Sawyer in tall grass, west of where law enforcement conducted a ground search Tuesday morning.

Petersen’s cause of death is under investigation by the Ward County Sheriff’s Department.

