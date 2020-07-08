Bismarck State College student accused of sexual assault in dorm hall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A 19-year-old BSC student is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was in and out of consciousness in a campus dorm.

Bismarck State College police say Aidyn Fernandez performed a sex act on a woman while she was in and out of consciousness in December of 2019.

According to Police, Fernandez tried to have sex with the victim but she said no and pushed him away.

Police were able to observe Fernandez touching the victim through surveillance cameras in the hallways.

Fernandez is charged with gross sexual imposition. He was released on a promise to appear.

