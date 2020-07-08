Advertisement

Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC provides guide for primary sector businesses

Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC provides guide for primary sector businesses
Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC provides guide for primary sector businesses(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Primary sector businesses are those that generate new wealth to the state and are the biggest contributors to growing employment.

As part of ongoing efforts to develop the local economy, the Bismarck Mandan Chamber Economic Development Association has developed one resource for those that need assistance with finances or growing their business.

Vice President of the Chamber EDC Nathan Schneider says primary sector businesses like manufacturing or food processing plants provide many quality, high paying jobs.

These businesses help generate new wealth within the community by bringing sales dollars into Bismarck and Mandan from outside the cities. The new dollars add value to the area by helping local retail stores and restaurants thrive.

This is why the Chamber EDC has developed the Business Assistance Guide for primary sector businesses.

“It’s really a resource guide for all of the programs that can help an expanding company or a company looking to relocate or start here. It just provides that level of convenience for them. It’s a one stop shop for the programs,” said Schneider.   

If you find a program that fits your business’s needs, you may still need to submit paperwork to the Chamber EDC’s office. You can access the online guide through the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC’s website: bismarckmandan.com.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Remembering Bismarck Police Sgt. Kenner; killed in the line of duty nine years ago

Updated: moments ago
|
By Julie Martin
Wednesday marks the ninth anniversary of Bismarck Police Sgt. Steven Kenner’s end of watch.

News

The pressure is on for Western ND job seekers

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
Amidst a busy construction season, companies are finding a new normal during the coronavirus pandemic.

News

McKenzie County residents deal with storm damage

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
With winds recorded at 66 miles-per-hour last night near Williston, people are dealing with the damage and clean-up today.

News

COIVD-19 cases among children are low, experts say it’s because of distance learning

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
North Dakota has recorded nearly four thousand positive coronavirus cases, but the number of children who've contracted it remains relatively low, at 521.

Latest News

News

Bismarck State College student accused of sexual assault in dorm hall

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A 19-year-old BSC student is accused of sexually assaulting a woman while she was in and out of consciousness in a campus dorm.

News

Worst Cooks in America Contestant Week #3

Updated: 4 hours ago
Week three of “Worst Cooks in America” is in the books on Food Network and Bismarck’s Evan Baker is still in the running. Evan joins us to talk about Sunday night’s episode and where we go from there.

News

A Little Slice of Summer on “Happy Little Painting”

Updated: 4 hours ago
Nina Loeks from Art from the Heart shows us how to finish our little slice of summer watermelon painting we started last time on “Happy Little Painting.”

News

#WellnessWednesday: Time in Nature

Updated: 4 hours ago
With a beautiful stretch of weather ahead, it is the perfect time to get outside and enjoy the season, landscape and some time in nature as we learn in today’s #WellnessWednesday series, it’s good for our health.

News

ND Today Adopt A Pet is Branford

Updated: 4 hours ago
Mandy Schaaf from Central Dakota Humane Society introduces us to our ND Today Adopt A Pet, Branford.

VOD Recording

Worst Cooks in America Contestant

Updated: 4 hours ago
North Dakota Today