Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC provides guide for primary sector businesses

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Primary sector businesses are those that generate new wealth to the state and are the biggest contributors to growing employment.

As part of ongoing efforts to develop the local economy, the Bismarck Mandan Chamber Economic Development Association has developed one resource for those that need assistance with finances or growing their business.

Vice President of the Chamber EDC Nathan Schneider says primary sector businesses like manufacturing or food processing plants provide many quality, high paying jobs.

These businesses help generate new wealth within the community by bringing sales dollars into Bismarck and Mandan from outside the cities. The new dollars add value to the area by helping local retail stores and restaurants thrive.

This is why the Chamber EDC has developed the Business Assistance Guide for primary sector businesses.

“It’s really a resource guide for all of the programs that can help an expanding company or a company looking to relocate or start here. It just provides that level of convenience for them. It’s a one stop shop for the programs,” said Schneider.

If you find a program that fits your business’s needs, you may still need to submit paperwork to the Chamber EDC’s office. You can access the online guide through the Bismarck Mandan Chamber EDC’s website: bismarckmandan.com.

