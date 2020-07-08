Bismarck man pleads guilty to 2014 rape

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man pleaded guilty and was sentenced for raping a 12-year-old in November 2014.

Bismarck Police say the victim told a school counselor that she had been raped by a man that was unrelated to her and was staying at her residence.

Investigators collected DNA from the victims clothing and identified the man as Rylan Blacklance.

Blacklance pleaded guilty on Wednesday to sexual imposition, he is sentenced to five years in prison with credit for 140 days served.

