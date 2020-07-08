Ag facility near Anamoose leveled amid strong storms.

ANAMOOSE, N.D. - The storm that moved through North Dakota Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning left a mess in the area of Anamoose, including destroying an agronomy facility just west of town off of Highway 52.

One of the agronomy centers for The Arthur Companies was destroyed in the storm, according to Nick Rygg, an agronomy manager with The Arthur Companies.

Rygg said no one was hurt, to the best of his knowledge.

Residents in Anamoose said the storm moved in to town around 1 a.m. Wednesday and lasted for about an hour.

McHenry County Sheriff Trey Skager said Wednesday morning that many of the roads in Anamoose were impassable due to downed tree limbs and branches, and crews were spending much of the morning cleaning up.

If anyone wishes to assist with cleaning up, they can find information on the McHenry County Sheriff's Department website.

Your News Leader will have coverage of the storm damage on the Evening Report.

