Advertisement

Ag facility near Anamoose leveled amid strong storms

Ag facility near Anamoose leveled amid strong storms.
Ag facility near Anamoose leveled amid strong storms.(KFYR)
By Faith Hatton and Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 8, 2020 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAMOOSE, N.D. - The storm that moved through North Dakota Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning left a mess in the area of Anamoose, including destroying an agronomy facility just west of town off of Highway 52.

One of the agronomy centers for The Arthur Companies was destroyed in the storm, according to Nick Rygg, an agronomy manager with The Arthur Companies.

Rygg said no one was hurt, to the best of his knowledge.

Residents in Anamoose said the storm moved in to town around 1 a.m. Wednesday and lasted for about an hour.

McHenry County Sheriff Trey Skager said Wednesday morning that many of the roads in Anamoose were impassable due to downed tree limbs and branches, and crews were spending much of the morning cleaning up.

If anyone wishes to assist with cleaning up, they can find information on the McHenry County Sheriff's Department website.

Your News Leader will have coverage of the storm damage on the Evening Report.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BREAKING: Body located near Sawyer identified as missing man Ron Petersen

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Investigators with the Ward County Sheriff’s Department said a body located near the CP railroad tracks Tuesday has been identified as 54-year-old Ron Petersen.

News

Wednesday: 73 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Updated: 1 hours ago
COVID-19 Test Results

News

Power outages across western North Dakota

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
More than 1,600 people are without power across central and western North Dakota.

News

New Mandan Ordinance to help local businesses

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By John Salling
In Mandan, commissioners passed an ordinance intended to help its businesses weather the pandemic.

Latest News

News

More Drive-Up COVID-19 Testing in Williston on July 12

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Hayley Boland
Beginning at noon on Sunday, July 12, anyone 12 years old and up can get tested in Williston, and health officials especially want to see people in their 20s come through.

VOD Recording

Paycheck Protection Program supports more than 170k jobs in ND

Updated: 14 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Ward County funds NDSU seed facility equipment

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Ward County Commissioners voted to partially fund a new piece of research equipment to better increase the quality of seeds given to farmers.

News

Fish Tacos with Chef Cody

Updated: 17 hours ago
Chef Cody Monson from Terra Nomad and Up North Catering stops by the JennAir Kitchen at Advantage Appliance to make fish tacos.

VOD Recording

Pro's Pointer #10

Updated: 17 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

News

#TravelTuesday: Kayak ND Waters

Updated: 17 hours ago
As your summer vacation plans take you across North Dakota, one of the best ways to take in the landscape is from the water.