Williston man faces theft and escape relating to a Richardton Bar robbery

STARK COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR-TV) - A Williston man is in custody after Stark County deputies say he robbed the Upin Bar in Richardton on Monday.

A spokesman with the sheriff's office says they arrested 42-year-old Timothy Zolber-Fuller at the Roosevelt Grand Dakota Hotel in Dickinson.

Zolber-Fuller faces a felony Theft of Property charge, as well as a felony Warrant for Escape from Morton County.

He faces 10 years behind bars if convicted on both charges.

