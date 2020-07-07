Ward County Highway Department gets closer to new facility

MINOT, N.D. - The Ward County Highway Department is one step closer to getting a new facility.

At Tuesday’s meeting County Commissioners approved authorization for the department to sign the closing documents needed to purchase the empty Halliburton facility located in south east Minot.

The department plans to use the buildings as its new facility for the purchase price of more than $1.7 million.

In a continuing trend for the area, local leaders are looking to reuse buildings instead of starting from scratch.

But the hopeful new home for the Ward County Highway Department still has a long way to go before move-in day.

The facility sits on 38 acres of land and will allow the department room to expand its shop size and give easier access.

“We knew we would probably have to build a new facility because typically a Highway Department facility is a little different than most styles of businesses and you don’t really anticipate a facility like this coming along,” said County Engineer Dana Larsen

Larsen said they need to make internal improvements, such as networking and phone systems, to the tune of roughly $240,000.

"When we're done and moved over, we would most likely look at moving towards selling our current facility and hopefully the sale of that facility will pretty much cover the cost of the new facility," said Larsen.

For now, Larsen said funds for the renovations and move will come from the Highway Department's operational budget.

There is a tentative closing date set for the end of the July. The Highway Department hopes to be moved into its new, renovated facility by this fall.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.