Search expanded for Ron Petersen

WARD COUNTY, N.D. - Crews are expanding their search efforts Tuesday in Ward County for a Minot man who went missing late last week.

The Ward County Sheriff's Office and Minot Police are coordinating a large ground search for 54-year-old Ron Lane Petersen, who was reported missing Thursday. They are searching the area northwest of Sawyer, with air boats, kayaks, drones, K-9 units, thermal imager, and more. The public is asked to stay away from the area while they search.

Investigators say Petersen’s vehicle was located on a gravel road near Sawyer.

Petersen is 6′0″, roughly 190 lbs., with long blond hair and blue eyes.

If you know anything about Petersen’s whereabouts or disappearance, you should contact police.

