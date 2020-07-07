Advertisement

Search expanded for Ron Petersen

Search expanded for Ron Petersen
Search expanded for Ron Petersen(KFYR)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARD COUNTY, N.D. - Crews are expanding their search efforts Tuesday in Ward County for a Minot man who went missing late last week.

The Ward County Sheriff's Office and Minot Police are coordinating a large ground search for 54-year-old Ron Lane Petersen, who was reported missing Thursday. They are searching the area northwest of Sawyer, with air boats, kayaks, drones, K-9 units, thermal imager, and more. The public is asked to stay away from the area while they search.

Investigators say Petersen’s vehicle was located on a gravel road near Sawyer.

Petersen is 6′0″, roughly 190 lbs., with long blond hair and blue eyes.

If you know anything about Petersen’s whereabouts or disappearance, you should contact police.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Man suffers traumatic brain injury after accused assault

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Bismarck man has received additional charges after police say he assaulted a man causing a long-term brain injury.

News

Tuesday: 52 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Updated: 56 minutes ago
COVID-19 Test Results

News

Judge sets bond at $250K for Bismarck attempted murder suspect

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Burleigh County judge set bond at $250,000 Monday for a man accused of stabbing another man five times.

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 3 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

Latest News

News

Keystone XL Pipeline Setback

Updated: 10 hours ago
The U.S. Supreme Court handed another setback today to the Keystone XL pipeline that’s under construction on the Canada Montana border.

News

Minot City Council debates city manager hiring process

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Minot’s aldermen discussed the process of finding a new city manager at Monday’s City Council meeting.

News

North Dakota courts face backloads, safety measure as jury trials resume

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Jury trials are back in session across North Dakota after the courts suspended them in March in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

A coin shortage has hit America but not in North Dakota

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
A coin shortage has hit America due to COVID-19.

News

NDSCS cancels football season

Updated: 14 hours ago
At least one North Dakota college has canceled its football season.

VOD Recording

Energy Transfer to appeal DAPL shutdown

Updated: 15 hours ago
Evening Report at Six