Paycheck Protection Program supports more than 170k jobs in ND

By Max Grossfeld and John Salling
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Of the nearly five million loans the federal government distributed through the Paycheck Protection Program, 19,713 went to businesses in North Dakota.

That’s according to data released by the Small Business Administration (SBA).

Of those, the vast majority, 17,574, were for $150,000 or less. 

The SBA distributed 2,064 loans of between $150,000 and $2 million in the state. 

Eighty-eight businesses received between $2-and-5 million, while 14 got from $5-to-10 million.

Congress set a $10 million cap on assistance through the PPP program.

SBA leaders say loans in North Dakota protected 176,208 jobs. 

The agency says loans smaller than $150,000 helped employers keep nearly 72,000 people employed and larger payouts helped save more than 104,000 jobs.

In the Your News Leader viewing area, four businesses got the highest-tier loans of more than $5 million. 

They include Miller Insulation in Bismarck, Nored, Inc. in Minot, as well as Steffes and Son Inc. and Wyoming Inc., both from Dickinson.

