No positives following latest COVID-19 testing at Trinity Homes

MINOT, N.D - The latest round of COVID-19 testing at Trinity Homes produced zero positives.

A total of 465 residents and staff were tested.

All the tests were negative.

The results of the testing is a step closer in reuniting families to their loved ones at the facility. The facility is now approved to enter their second phase which will allow more visitation.

