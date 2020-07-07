Advertisement

NDSCS cancels football season

Football field
Football field(Associated Press)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 9:50 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
At least one North Dakota college has canceled its football season.

According to North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton, the Wildcats will not play the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Wildcats are a part of the MCAC, which has canceled most fall sports.

The only sports competing will be golf and clay target shooting. Those sports are considered low risk by the Minnesota Department of Health.

The NDSCS website says MCAC basketball, baseball, softball and wrestling teams will not be allowed to practice during the fall.

