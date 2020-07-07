Advertisement

NDDOT helped throughout pandemic, now feeling its impact

By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 5:23 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Department of Transportation has made changes to help the state deal with the pandemic. But now, the Department is feeling the impact itself.

The DOT has helped facilitate the transportation of personal protective equipment, collected supplies from the public at its distribution centers, provided information on COVID-19 to the public, pushed forward its construction projects to help kickstart the economy and transitioned its services online to help slow the spread of the virus. But now, the decreased traffic due to stay-at-home recommendations is starting to affect its revenue.

“In April, we were seeing decreases in traffic in the neighborhood of 50% from what we were seeing in early March. Now, we are back close to what we were seeing at the beginning of March, but that does put us in the neighborhood of about 20% below what we would expect to see this time of the year,” said Scott Zainhofski with the North Dakota Department of Transportation.

The DOT’s revenue is based on traffic volumes -- so fewer cars on the road means less money. Zainhofski says they’re just now starting to receive funding based on the month of March, but it’s unclear how big of a hit they’ll take. He says if people are driving long distances, it could make up for a lack of cars on the road.

