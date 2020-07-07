ND Forest Service fire crew play essential role in SD fire response

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The 2020 fire season has been unusual in many ways.

The North Dakota Forest Service has a 20 person crew on stand-by at all times to assist with wildfires around North Dakota and bordering states.

Between battling fires and the coronavirus, crew members told Your News Leader, this season has been full of historic moments.

Although no large wildfires have spread in North Dakota, the team has geared up to help other states.

Taking time to stay in shape is part of a firefighters day.

These are some of the crews first day's back from being isolated in Bowman.

“We were stuck down there for 48 days, so it was different not being able to go home and then it slowly started to transition back to normal,” says Hunter Noor, assistant crew lead.

When not tending to fires, crew members are staying active.

And awaiting the next call.

“Were always ready for the call to go anywhere and were excited for that,” says Benjamin Nobel, senior firefighter.

This season, the crew has faced three big challenges.

In May the crew was sent to Mt Rushmore to prepare for its Fourth of July celebration.

"To be there and be one of the few crews that were selected to go was definitely a cool opportunity for all of us," says Nobel.

On June 24, the 20 person crew responded to a fire near Pine Ridge South Dakota, the first time since 2011 the entire crew has been called out.

"It was in pine, and rolling steep terrain, so that's why they called the crew. The hand crew usually comes in and does the hard stuff, hiking in where the engines cant, so that's what we were doing, a lot of hot spots and drainage," says Noor.

Now the team is headed back to Bowman to finish fuel mitigation in the western part of North Dakota.

"Cutting trees and clearing out fuel for if any future fire were to start in that area," says Nobel.

On stand-by until the next call sparks a call for action.

Noor says the crew hasn’t been on an in-state fire this year, however dry weather out west could spark the next wildfire in an instant.

