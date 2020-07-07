Motorcycle driver identified in Mandan fatal accident

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Lincoln man died Monday following a crash on Memorial Highway in Mandan.

Mandan Police say they responded to a motorcycle and vehicle accident around 4:00 p.m. in the 4600 block of Memorial Highway.

Police say the driver of the motorcycle, 54-year-old Darren Becher was transported to the hospital where he died of his injuries.

The driver of the vehicle is a 34-year-old woman from Richardton according to Mandan PD.

The Mandan Police Department and North Dakota Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

An autopsy of Becher will be conducted.

Police say upon completion of the investigation, the case will be forward to the Morton County States Attorneys Office for review for charges.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.