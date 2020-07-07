Advertisement

Most of North Dakota COVID-19 cases come from the 20-29 age group

Coronavirus
Coronavirus(Associated Press)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It may surprise you to learn that out of the 3,898 cases of COVID-19 reported in North Dakota nearly a quarter happened among 20 to 29-year-olds.

That is the group most likely to test positive.

The North Dakota COVID-19 cases by age group graph shows that most of the positives are among young adults.

Infectious disease experts said it could be because there are more asymptomatic people in that age group, who spread the virus without knowing they are infected.  

Bismarck Sanford Health Infectious Disease Consultant Noe Mateo said: “They have excellent immune systems, they’re in generally good shape. They’re young enough so whatever co-morbidities, diabetes, hypertension, heart disease aren’t problematic with them yet, so they’re easily capable of spreading infection among their colleagues.”    

Infectious disease experts also said the high number of cases could indicate that younger people tend to go out more, and are not taking safety measures seriously when they are in public.

Twenty-five-year-old Jeff Pitcher said his family doesn’t go out that much, but when they do they take precautions.

Pitcher said: “For my family and on my own free time it’s usually just a lot of sanitization. We carry sanitizer in the car and then also just keep practicing social distancing as best we can.”

Infectious disease consultants said until we get a vaccine things aren’t going to get better, so in the meantime, everyone should heed public health safety measures.

The North Dakota COVID-19 cases by age graph also shows that those 60 and older have experienced less positive cases and doctors say this is because they’re heeding to social distancing guidelines.

