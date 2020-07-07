Tuesday: 52 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results Results listed are from the previous day.

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 90s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 50s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 70s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Barnes County – 1

Benson County - 1

Burleigh County - 16

Cass County – 8

Cavalier County – 1

Grand Forks County – 3

McKenzie County – 1

Morton County – 6

Sargent County – 1

Sioux County – 1

Stark County – 2

Towner County – 1

Walsh County – 2

Ward County – 1

Williams County - 7

BY THE NUMBERS

204,526 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+1,989 total tests from yesterday)

114,357 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+775 unique individuals from yesterday)

110,459 – Total Negative (+726 unique individuals from yesterday)

3,898 – Total Positive (+52 unique individuals from yesterday)

After investigation it was determined that a previous case from Grand Forks County and Cass County were mismarked in the system and a case from Burleigh County was from out of state.

2.6% – Daily Positivity Rate**

248 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individual from yesterday)

24 – Currently Hospitalized (+2 individuals from yesterday)

3,413 – Total Recovered (+63 individuals from yesterday)

84 – Total Deaths*** (+4 individual from yesterday)

Upon death record review where COVID-19 is listed as a cause of death, it was determined that these deaths were not previously reported to the state.

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.