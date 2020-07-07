Advertisement

Minot City Council debates city manager hiring process

City of Minot City Council
City of Minot City Council
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. - Minot’s aldermen discussed the process of finding a new city manager at Monday’s City Council meeting.

Some of the aldermen had differing opinions on how to proceed.

The council voted to fire the former City Manager Tom Barry in April, on accusations of a hostile work environment.

Some suggested a three-month pause in order to have time to find the right candidate.

Alderwoman Carrie Evans said the council should also use the time to focus on making a strategic plan and updating the job description.

“Making sure and getting it right that the next city manager has a vision that is ours and not his or hers,” said Evans.

But, other aldermen said that to too much time had passed already, and a delay in the process would send the wrong message to city staff and Minot residents.

“We just, we cannot wait. We cannot put this off. We need to find our qualified applicants, and we need to move forward,” said Tom Ross, Alderman.

The council ultimately approved a motion to look at four applicants who have already applied, make changes to the job description over the next two weeks, and revisit the discussion at the next July council meeting.

