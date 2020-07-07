Advertisement

Mandan man wanted for raping 8-year-old in 2016

Police lights
Police lights(AP images)
By Julie Martin
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 3:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A warrant has been issued for a man accused of raping an 8-year-old multiple times in 2016.

Mandan police say 74-year-old Vincy Smith inappropriately touched the child and raped her multiple times between May and October of 2016.

The victim told investigators she would be playing with Smith’s step children, when he would lock her in a bedroom at his residence and sexually assault her.

Mandan investigators received a report from the Muskogee Police Department stating Smith sexually abused two other victims.

Smith is wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child and gross sexual imposition.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Basement fire damages home in Minot

Updated: 14 minutes ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
A basement fire damaged a northwest Minot home Monday afternoon.

News

Motorcycle driver identified in Mandan fatal accident

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Lincoln man died Monday following a crash on Memorial Highway in Mandan.

News

Most of North Dakota COVID-19 cases come from the 20-29 age group

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hallie Brown
The North Dakota COVID-19 cases by age group graph shows that most of the positives are among young adults.

News

Summer heat causing masks to irritate skin

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
As temperatures rise, people are experiencing discomfort from their face masks.

Latest News

News

Judge denies DAPL emergency appeal

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
A federal judge rejected an emergency appeal on the decision to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline.

News

ND Forest Service fire crew play essential role in SD fire response

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
The North Dakota Forest Service has a 20 person crew on stand-by at all times to assist with wildfires around North Dakota and bordering states.

News

Brine, oil spill reported in McKenzie County

Updated: 3 hours ago
The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division says about 250 barrels of brine and three barrels of oil leaked at a salt water disposal well located about seven miles northeast of Alexander.

News

Search expanded for Ron Petersen

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Crews are expanding their search efforts Tuesday in Ward County for a Minot man who went missing late last week.

News

Man suffers traumatic brain injury after accused assault

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Bismarck man has received additional charges after police say he assaulted a man causing a long-term brain injury.

News

Tuesday: 52 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Updated: 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Test Results