Mandan man wanted for raping 8-year-old in 2016

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A warrant has been issued for a man accused of raping an 8-year-old multiple times in 2016.

Mandan police say 74-year-old Vincy Smith inappropriately touched the child and raped her multiple times between May and October of 2016.

The victim told investigators she would be playing with Smith’s step children, when he would lock her in a bedroom at his residence and sexually assault her.

Mandan investigators received a report from the Muskogee Police Department stating Smith sexually abused two other victims.

Smith is wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child and gross sexual imposition.

