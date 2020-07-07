Man suffers traumatic brain injury after accused assault

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has received additional charges after police say he assaulted a man causing a long-term brain injury.

Police say they found an unconscious victim at a residence on East Thayer Avenue on May 27.

Thirty-six-year-old Benedict Heart, who was on scene, told Police he hit the victim because he had raped a family member.

Bismarck police interviewed the family member, who said she had never been raped by the victim.

According to Officers, during a phone call from the Detention Center, Heart says the man showed up looking for the family member. Heart than kicked him in the face.

Court Documents say the victim was diagnosed with a traumatic brain injury that will progress over the next few years.

Heart was charged with aggravated assault on May 28, an additional aggravated assault causing permanent loss or impairment was filed Monday.

His bond is set at $250,000.

