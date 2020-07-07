Advertisement

Keystone XL Pipeline Setback

FILE - Nov. 3, 2015 (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)
FILE - Nov. 3, 2015 (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)(KY3)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The U.S. Supreme Court handed another setback today to the Keystone XL pipeline that’s under construction on the Canada Montana border.

Construction stopped in April when a lower court blocked a key environmental permit which TC Energy needs to continue building the pipeline along rivers and streams, a decision Monday’s Supreme Court ruling keeps in tact.

The case now returns to the u.s. 9th circuit court of appeals.

