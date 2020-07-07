Advertisement

Kanye West’s clothing brand borrowed millions in pandemic loans

This file photo shows Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West.
This file photo shows Kanye West and his wife Kim Kardashian West.(Source: CNN/Pool)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 6:57 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Kanye West’s clothing brand Yeezy reportedly got between $2 million and $5 million in coronavirus aid loans from the federal government.

The federal government’s Paycheck Protection Program was intended to help small businesses keep workers employed during the coronavirus-related shutdown.

According to USA Today and the Associated Press, the news about Yeezy came to light on Monday when the government released data on companies given more than $150,000 from the program.

West has previously claimed to be a billionaire.

Yeezy didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on the government loans.

West also made news over the weekend by tweeting he was running for president.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Contact tracing not possible in South, expert says

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
Contact tracing is no longer possible across the South because of rapid coronavirus surges, a health expert says.

Coronavirus

Coronavirus ‘out of control’ in southern U.S., expert says

Updated: 1 hour ago
One health expert says rapid surges in coronavirus cases have made contact tracing impossible across the southern U.S.

National

Trump lashes out at NASCAR for banning Confederate flag

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
The president also falsely accused the sport's only Black driver of orchestrating a "hoax" after a member of his team found a noose in his garage.

National Politics

Trump donors among early recipients of coronavirus loans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By BRIAN SLODYSKO and ANGELIKI KASTANIS
As much as $273 million in federal coronavirus aid was awarded to more than 100 companies that are owned or operated by major donors to President Donald Trump’s election efforts, according to an Associated Press analysis of federal data.

Latest News

National

'Silent spreaders' of coronavirus may pose serious threat as cases surge in 32 states

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
A new study finds asymptomatic or pre-symptomatic people may be responsible for half of the United States' COVID-19 cases.

National

Doctors deliver baby at 5 months after pregnant mother fatally shot in Minneapolis

Updated: 2 hours ago
Police are investigating the motive for the crime, but family members believe it was domestic violence.

National

'This is a mother's nightmare': Family grieves after pregnant woman from Minneapolis fatally shot

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Doctors were able to deliver the woman's baby at 5 months, and family members say the infant is now fighting for her life.

National

US Supreme Court deals blow to Keystone oil pipeline project

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Matthew Brown
A spokesman for TC Energy said the company is not giving up on Keystone, but it will have to delay large portions of the 1,200-mile oil sands pipeline.

National

Pilot, 4 victims identified after planes collide over Idaho lake

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Three of the eight victims' bodies have been recovered. Two others were located in the lake and are in the process of being recovered.

National

Starbucks barista accused of writing ‘ISIS’ on Muslim customer’s cup in Minn.

Updated: 5 hours ago
The Minnesota chapter of the Council on American-Islamic Relations is calling for the staff involved to be fired and for additional training for other employees. The organization also plans to file discrimination charges.