Judge sets bond at $250K for Bismarck attempted murder suspect

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County judge set bond at $250,000 Monday for a man accused of stabbing another man five times.

According to Bismarck police, 27-year-old Benjamin Bermudes stabbed a man that was staying at his apartment Friday night.

Court documents say the victim had five stab wounds to his neck and rib, which cut his jugular, trachea and spinal cord.

Bermudes is charged with attempted murder.

