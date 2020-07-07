Judge denies DAPL emergency appeal

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A federal judge rejected an emergency appeal on the decision to shut down the Dakota Access Pipeline.

Monday, U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg ruled the pipeline must be shut down and emptied by August 5. Tuesday, Boasberg denied Energy Transfer’s request for an Emergency Appeal.

In the appeal, the company claims it would be upwards of 90 days to shut down what they call a “time-consuming and expensive” process.

