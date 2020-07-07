Advertisement

Home destroyed by October fire in Minot to be demolished

The fire on Oct. 31 caused extensive structural damage to the home in the 1800 block of Aspen Circle.
The fire on Oct. 31 caused extensive structural damage to the home in the 1800 block of Aspen Circle.(KFYR-TV)
By Joe Skurzewski and Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 8:15 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – A southwest Minot home destroyed by a fire last October in Minot will be demolished, following a vote from the Minot City Council Monday.

The fire on Oct. 31 caused extensive structural damage to the home in the 1800 block of Aspen Circle.

Fire investigators determined the fire started when a resident tried to heat up piping for a hot tub with a propane torch.

They say wind helped spread the flames to the home, and the roof eventually collapsed.

No one was hurt in the fire.

The council voted to approve demolition following discussion with aldermen and neighbors.

KMOT will have more on the Night Report.

