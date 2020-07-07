Family, law enforcement continue search for Ron Petersen amid possible sightings

SAWYER, N.D.- Your News Leader has new information about possible sightings of 54-year-old Ron Lane Petersen, who has not been seen since July 2.

Minot Police say two different witnesses in separate locations say they saw a man walking on the CP rail tracks, one on July 5 between 2 and 3 p.m. just over 2 miles west of Velva.

The other was the same day around 7 p.m. at the 66th Avenue train crossing near Logan.

Police said these sightings have not been confirmed to be Petersen but match his general description.

Police are asking for anyone who may have seen someone matching Petersen's description on the tracks, to contact the Minot Police Department.

Also, if anyone has a video system that captures the area of the tracks, Police are asking that they check their video footage to see if it captured anything like these reports.

Investigators say Petersen is 6′0″, 190 lbs., with long blond hair and blue eyes.

His family said they are concerned for his mental health, as he was not acting normal before he disappeared.

Authorities are still looking for a Minot man who disappeared late last week who's vehicle was last seen in Sawyer.

Over the July 4 holiday, Your News Leader reported that Ron Petersen had gone missing.

Tuesday law enforcement from Minot and Ward County joined community partners in searching near the area where his vehicle was last seen

It's been a stressful few days for Ron Petersen's brother Randel.

“We just miss him, and we want him back,” said Petersen.

Randel said it's not uncommon for his brother to visit this land located off of County Road 23.

"He's been in the area before so he is kind of familiar with it," said Petersen.

Ward County Sheriff Department Captain Jason Kraft said more than 40 people searched a three-mile radius Tuesday morning for any trace of Petersen.

“Any sign that any one maybe had been staying in the area, if they are lost maybe they set up camp for a night,” said Kraft.

The search party looked for Petersen for more than three hours.

Kraft said local residents also performed their own searches.

"A lot of property owners were out here searching before today to try to help locate the person as well, so we're just going through and giving it a good double-take," said Kraft.

Although crews could not find Ron Tuesday, Randel said he remains hopeful.

"I hope that he will reappear from wherever he's at and come back to the family," said Petersen

Bringing the community together to locate a missing loved one.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol also performed a search of the area last weekend.

Law enforcement asks anyone who has seen Petersen to call the Minot police department.

