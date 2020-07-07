Advertisement

Dunkin’ is closing 450 stores by end of year

All are at Speedway gas stations
The chain is focusing on larger standalone cafes.
The chain is focusing on larger standalone cafes.(Source: Dunkin')
By Ed Payne
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 11:32 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Dunkin’ will shut down 450 locations by the end of the year, the company said Tuesday.

All the stores are located at Speedway gas stations. Dunkin’ announced the end of the partnership with Speedway in February.

“By exiting these sites, we are confident we will be better positioned to serve these trade areas with Dunkin’s newest Next Generation restaurant design that offers a broader menu and modern experience,” Dunkin’ Chief Financial Officer Kate Jaspon told Today Food.

The next-gen stores are larger standalone cafes.

“We also remain committed to growing our presence in gas and convenience locations, as well as other non-traditional locations, including airports, universities, travel plazas and military installations,” Jaspon said.

Dunkin’ dropped the “Donuts” from its name last year.

There are more than 8,500 Dunkin’ stores across the United States.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

1 person injured, lockdown lifted at California Marine Corps base

Updated: 19 minutes ago
The U.S. Marine Corps said one person sustained a self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday morning after an active shooter was reported at the Marine Corps Air Ground Combat Center in Twentynine Palms, California.

National

Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL and CAMILLE FASSETT Associated Press
A national nursing union is concerned that gear has to be reused.

National

EPA approves first surface disinfectant products tested for the coronavirus

Updated: 21 minutes ago
The Environmental Protection Agency has approved two products for killing the novel coronavirus on surfaces following laboratory testing.

News

Search expanded for Ron Petersen

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Crews are expanding their search efforts Tuesday in Ward County for a Minot man who went missing late last week.

News

Man suffers traumatic brain injury after accused assault

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Bismarck man has received additional charges after police say he assaulted a man causing a long-term brain injury.

Latest News

News

Tuesday: 52 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Updated: 55 minutes ago
COVID-19 Test Results

National

Dog dispute led to shooting, 3 deaths in Florida, authorities say

Updated: 1 hour ago
Police said a shooting that left three people dead, including a teenage girl, started with a court dispute over a dog.

News

Judge sets bond at $250K for Bismarck attempted murder suspect

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Burleigh County judge set bond at $250,000 Monday for a man accused of stabbing another man five times.

National

In reversal, Georgia universities to now mandate masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JEFF AMY Associated Press
Faculty and employees have increasingly been demanding that their institutions mandate masks to slow virus transmission, signing letters and petitions

Coronavirus

Brazil’s President Bolsonaro tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
Bolsonaro confirmed the test results while wearing a mask and speaking to reporters in capital Brasilia on Tuesday.