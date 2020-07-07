Coca-Cola employee retires after 53 years on-the-job

WILLISTON, N.D. - Clifford Baker worked at the Coca-Cola Bottling Company of Williston since 1967. Monday marked his last day on the job; a bittersweet moment for him and his co-workers.

Baker managed the warehouse floor. About 53 years ago, his high school advertised a job back when Coca-Cola distributors actually sorted, filled, and sealed glass bottles.

“I enjoy the work,” said Baker. “I started out sorting bottles, and that was only a four to five hour job. That’s what I did for two, three weeks, and then they kept me on the bottling line for a while.”

Now employees receive bulk shipments and deliver them to multiple counties in North Dakota and Montana. Baker’s co-workers say he’s an irreplaceable employee, and the warehouse won’t be the same without him.

Coca-Cola Bottling Co. of Williston VP Bill Dickerson stated: “He shows up early every day and stays late every night. He wouldn’t even care if he got paid most of the time I think. He’s very consciences. He takes his work very seriously and makes sure that whatever he’s responsible for is taken care of. So, he’s the perfect employee in my book.”

Retiring from his position will allow Baker to travel and see family. “It’s about time I rest; give it to somebody else and let them handle it,” added Baker.

He’s not going too far. Dickerson stated, “He’ll still hang out here a little bit too; run our floor scrubber every once in a while.”

Dickerson said they’ve been really fortunate to hold onto a lot of their employees for a long time. He hopes it’s because Williston’s distribution center is fairly small, and staff are treated like family.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.