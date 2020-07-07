Advertisement

Brine, oil spill reported in McKenzie County

McKenzie County
McKenzie County(KFYR)
Published: Jul. 7, 2020 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division says about 250 barrels of brine and three barrels of oil leaked at a salt water disposal well located about seven miles northeast of Alexander.

Zavanna, LLC says the leak happened on Saturday when an overflow happened at the disposal well. Most of the spill has been recovered.

The leak was contained and cleanup is continuing.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Search expanded for Ron Petersen

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Crews are expanding their search efforts Tuesday in Ward County for a Minot man who went missing late last week.

News

Man suffers traumatic brain injury after accused assault

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Bismarck man has received additional charges after police say he assaulted a man causing a long-term brain injury.

News

Tuesday: 52 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths

Updated: 2 hours ago
COVID-19 Test Results

News

Judge sets bond at $250K for Bismarck attempted murder suspect

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Julie Martin
A Burleigh County judge set bond at $250,000 Monday for a man accused of stabbing another man five times.

Latest News

News

Asymptomatic COVID-19 cases may be driving spread, research indicates

Updated: 5 hours ago
Using existing research, scientists have found that silent transmission could be responsible for half of the COVID-19 cases.

News

Keystone XL Pipeline Setback

Updated: 11 hours ago
The U.S. Supreme Court handed another setback today to the Keystone XL pipeline that’s under construction on the Canada Montana border.

News

Minot City Council debates city manager hiring process

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Minot’s aldermen discussed the process of finding a new city manager at Monday’s City Council meeting.

News

North Dakota courts face backloads, safety measure as jury trials resume

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Jury trials are back in session across North Dakota after the courts suspended them in March in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

A coin shortage has hit America but not in North Dakota

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
A coin shortage has hit America due to COVID-19.

News

NDSCS cancels football season

Updated: 15 hours ago
At least one North Dakota college has canceled its football season.