Brine, oil spill reported in McKenzie County

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Oil and Gas Division says about 250 barrels of brine and three barrels of oil leaked at a salt water disposal well located about seven miles northeast of Alexander.

Zavanna, LLC says the leak happened on Saturday when an overflow happened at the disposal well. Most of the spill has been recovered.

The leak was contained and cleanup is continuing.

