Basement fire damages home in Minot

MINOT, N.D.- A basement fire damaged a northwest Minot home Monday afternoon.

Fire crews were called to 2100 block of 11th Avenue NW around 1:45 p.m.

A neighbor noticed smoke pouring out of windows. They knocked on the door but no one was home.

Once firefighters arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames shooting out of the basement windows.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

