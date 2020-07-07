Advertisement

A coin shortage has hit America but not in North Dakota

A coin shortage has hit America due to COVID-19.
A coin shortage has hit America due to COVID-19.(KFYR-TV)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -

Safety measures forced the U.S. Mint to produced fewer coins.

Change may be short in America but that is isn't the case for North Dakota.

Staff at Perkins said it hasn't had a big effect on their customers, but they have felt the impact elsewhere.

Perkins Restaurant and Bakery Service Lead Jordan Oster said, “It has just impacted us in a way that the bank is limiting the amount of change we’re receiving on our daily withdraws and deposits when it comes to the stores account.”

Perkins staff said they used to get as many coins as they needed, now they’re limited to two rolls of each coin.

The Federal Reserve has issued a temporary coin allocation that reduces the amount of coin distribution centers can give out, one of them being the Bank of North Dakota.

Now, centers only receive 40% of the nickels and dimes as well as 60% of pennies and quarters they request.

Bank of North Dakota’s Director of Payment Solutions and Digital Banking Joe Herslip said, “Businesses that received a lot of coin, there wasn’t a way to re-deposit that coin back to their bank and then the U.S. Mint who actually mint’s the coin for the U.S., they took measures to protect their employees and that impacted the amount of coin that was produced.”

Herslip said by managing order amounts North Dakota has avoided a coin shortage.

Herslip said the Federal Reserve has assured all the banks that the paper money supply will meet demand.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Minot City Council debates city manager hiring process

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Minot’s aldermen discussed the process of finding a new city manager at Monday’s City Council meeting.

News

North Dakota courts face backloads, safety measure as jury trials resume

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Jury trials are back in session across North Dakota after the courts suspended them in March in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

News

NDSCS cancels football season

Updated: 2 hours ago
At least one North Dakota college has canceled its football season.

VOD Recording

Energy Transfer to appeal DAPL shutdown

Updated: 3 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

Latest News

VOD Recording

Standing Rock Leaders say they didn’t stop fighting for Monday’s ruling

Updated: 3 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Unique Links: Riverdale

Updated: 3 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

VOD Recording

Evening weather 7-6-2020

Updated: 3 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Home destroyed by October fire in Minot to be demolished

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski and Sasha Strong
A southwest Minot home destroyed by a fire last October in Minot will be demolished, following a vote from the Minot City Council Monday.

News

BSC president retires

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bismarck State College President Larry Skogen retired from his duties as president on June 30 and was name president emeritus of BSC by the State Board of Higher Education.

News

Menards requiring masks at all stores but lifted other COVID precautions

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
We reported over the weekend the Bismarck Menards will soon be requiring everyone in their stores to wear masks.