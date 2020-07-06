Williston Woman dies after being ejected in motorcycle crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -A 55-year-old Williston woman died after being ejected from the motorcycle she was driving Friday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Karen Lenk was driving on Highway 2 around 7:30 p.m. when the motorcycle drifted, entered a ditch and overturned. She was taken to the Tioga Medical Center for her injuries and later died. The crash remains under investigation.

