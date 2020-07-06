Advertisement

Williston Woman dies after being ejected in motorcycle crash

A 55-year-old Williston woman died after being ejected from the motorcycle she was driving Friday.
A 55-year-old Williston woman died after being ejected from the motorcycle she was driving Friday.(WITN)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Jul. 5, 2020 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -A 55-year-old Williston woman died after being ejected from the motorcycle she was driving Friday. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, Karen Lenk was driving on Highway 2 around 7:30 p.m. when the motorcycle drifted, entered a ditch and overturned. She was taken to the Tioga Medical Center for her injuries and later died. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

94 year old wins 8 ball tournament

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Firework shows created quite a sight in the skies Saturday night. But in Dickinson, the big show was at the Paragon Bowl Sports Club.

News

Bismarck Police looking for two suspects in strong-armed robbery

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Bismarck detectives are still investigating the strong-armed robbery and details on the suspects are limited at this time.

News

28-year-old Bismarck man killed in head on crash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
A 28-year-old Bismarck man died after the motorcycle he was riding was hit in a head on crash Saturday evening.

News

Bismarck Police arrest man wanted for attempted murder

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Bismarck Police said Bermudes is being charged attempted murder and simple assault

Latest News

News

Free COVID-19 testing event in State Capitol parking lot

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The testing is done in partnership with the North Dakota Department of Health, North Dakota National Guard, and ND Highway Patrol.

News

Sunday: 37 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

Updated: 12 hours ago
New COVID-19 cases.

News

Mandan business owners; community hold unofficial Mandan Fourth of July parade

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Tyler said he brought his children to the strip to see the cars, animals and the lesson of independence.

News

Mandan Market replaced this year’s Art in the Park

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
|
By Daniel Burbank
The Mandan Market concluded its two day event in Mandan.

News

Non-profits struggle to fundraise during COVID-19

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 9:04 PM CDT
American Cancer Society staff said they're working on socially distant ways to fundraise.

News

Minot Public School district land purchase should save taxpayers money

Updated: Jul. 4, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT
|
By Faith Hatton
Before buying the campus and its two buildings, the district had already bought more than 70 acres of land next to Erik Ramstad Middle School for the low the price of just $1.