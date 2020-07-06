Unique Links: Riverdale

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Sitting just off Lake Sakakawea is the Riverdale Golf Club.

“The course was created when the city was built and they built the city to house the workers working on the Garrison dam and this was one of the ways for them to recreate. This is core land and we aren’t allowed to irrigate up here even with all the water around us because it is a culturally sensitive property,” said Riverdale Golf Club President Mike Anderson.

Due to the lack of irrigation, the Riverdale Golf Club made a decision to go with a different type of green artificial.

“In the old days with the sand greens they had oil in them to make them stay and now that is just not environmentally right any more so that is why we went with the artificial greens,” said Anderson.

Now the Riverdale Golf Club is in the process of replacing its greens.

“They have long outlived their life expectancy and we have a couple of them done and before the summer is over we should have all nine of the greens replaced,” said Anderson.

That lead me to ask what is it like playing on these greens.

“Well, the old greens it is kinda like playing on concrete because there is sand in the grass and over time that sand gets hard and it makes it really difficult. The new greens won’t have the sand base inside it so it should be easier to land the ball there and keep it there,” said Anderson.

Adding to the uniqueness is the views of Lake Sakakawea.

“I fell in love with the place the first time I played golf here. I have played several courses across the state of North Dakota you know Bully Pulpit and Red Mike Golf Course and we are second to none here and I just guess it makes you wanting to comeback,” said Gary Nordstrom Secretary and Treasurer of Riverdale Golf Club.

While this is a shorter course there is a couple of tee shots that are completely blind adding to the difficulty.

“Everyone says its challenging and if you’ve played the course before you will know and understand other than that it is a crap shoot,” said Nordstrom.

Blind tee shots, artificial greens, and beautiful views it is no wonder the Riverdale Golf Club can call its self a unique link.

