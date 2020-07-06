Souris River Joint Board reschedules community meetings in Velva, Mohall

VELVA, N.D. - The Souris River Joint Board will hold public input meetings to discuss both the Velva Bridge and the Mouse River Park projects.

The first meeting will be held July 29 in Velva at the Velva School Gym, followed by another meeting July 30 at the Mohall Community Center.

The meetings were initially postponed due to COVID-19.

