Advertisement

Souris River Joint Board reschedules community meetings in Velva, Mohall

The Souris River Joint Board will hold public input meetings to discuss both the Velva Bridge and the Mouse River Park projects.
The Souris River Joint Board will hold public input meetings to discuss both the Velva Bridge and the Mouse River Park projects.(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VELVA, N.D. - The Souris River Joint Board will hold public input meetings to discuss both the Velva Bridge and the Mouse River Park projects.

The first meeting will be held July 29 in Velva at the Velva School Gym, followed by another meeting July 30 at the Mohall Community Center.

The meetings were initially postponed due to COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BSC president retires

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Bismarck State College President Larry Skogen retired from his duties as president on June 30 and was name president emeritus of BSC by the State Board of Higher Education.

News

Menards requiring masks at all stores but lifted other COVID precautions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
We reported over the weekend the Bismarck Menards will soon be requiring everyone in their stores to wear masks.

News

ND Teacher of the Year: Kindergarten Readiness

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hope Sisk
North Dakota Teacher of the Year Sara Medalen joins us on North Dakota Today to help families prepare kindergartners to start school.

News

Minot roads closed to flood project could soon reopen

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Minot Public Works announced that some roads closed for flood protection work will begin opening soon.

Latest News

News

Lantern floral centerpiece

Updated: 2 hours ago
Beverly Schatz from Michaels show us how to create a lantern floral centerpiece.

News

Bidding out for demolition of Halls Apartment complex in Minot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
Ward County is now accepting bids for contractors to demolish what's left of an apartment complex in Minot destroyed by a fire in February.

News

’Computer technician scam’ preying on North Dakotans

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
You’ve probably heard of or received an email phishing scam.

News

Department of Environmental Quality says DAPL has leaked once since coming online

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Since the Dakota Access Pipeline went online three years ago, state environmental health leaders say it’s leaked once.

News

Energy Transfer to appeal DAPL shutdown

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
A Federal Judge has given the Dakota Access Pipeline 30 days to be shut down.

News

Group submits petition to change voting and legislative redistrticting in North Dakota

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Max Grossfeld
Voters in North Dakota may soon get a chance to decide if they sweeping changes to the way they cast their ballots, as well as who would draw legislative lines.