Social distance concert at the Heritage Center for “Sensational Sundays”

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -A social distancing concert was held at the North Dakota Heritage Center Sunday afternoon. This is the first time since mid-March, the public was able to enjoy a modified version of “Sensational Sundays,” an educational seminar normally held indoors.

“We felt in was important that we make that happen even though we can’t all be together,” said curator of education, Erik Holland.

Holland said this will most likely be the last Sensational Sunday for the rest of the year. However, he said they plan to record a session remotely and create a way for the public to view more historical information.

