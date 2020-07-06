Reaction to Dakota Access Pipeline shutdown order

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s congressional delegation, along with former Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Dave Archmabult, share their reactions after a federal judge gave the Dakota Access Pipeline 30 days to shut down.

The court ruled that more environmental review must be done before its expansion and use can continue.

Rep. Kelly Armgstong, R-N.D. - “The viable remedy is if there’s a permit problem, you deal with the permit problem. But economic harm plays a role in this. And the economic harm to the state of North Dakota is.. I think significant is an understatement.”

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R, N.D. said: “Shutting down the Dakota Access Pipeline would have devastating consequences to North Dakota and to America’s energy security. This terrible ruling should be promptly appealed.”

Sen. John Hoeven, R, N.D., said: “The pipeline is equipped with the latest safeguards and technology... Today’s district court ruling comes at a very difficult time because it will severely impact our state’s economy.”

Former Standing Rock Sioux Tribe Chairman Dave Archmabult said: “To finally, after so many years hear the court say that ‘you guys are right’ its just a good feeling. It just validates the hard work that everybody put into trying to point out our position.”

