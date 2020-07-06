Advertisement

Monday: 33 new COVID-19 cases, 0 deaths

COVID-19 Case Count
COVID-19 Case Count(KFYR-TV)
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - COVID-19 Test Results Results listed are from the previous day.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 6
  • Cass County – 17
  • Cavalier County – 1
  • Grand Forks County – 3
  • Ransom County – 1
  • Steele County – 1
  • Stutsman County – 1
  • Traill County – 1
  • Walsh County – 1

BY THE NUMBERS

202,533 - Total Number of Tests Completed* (+1,238 total tests from yesterday)

113,582 – Total Unique Individuals Tested* (+454 unique individuals from yesterday)

109,733 – Total Negative (+421 unique individuals from yesterday)

3,849 – Total Positive (+33 unique individuals from yesterday)

2.7% – Daily Positivity Rate**

245 – Total Hospitalized (+3 individual from yesterday)

22 – Currently Hospitalized (+0 individuals from yesterday)

3,350 – Total Recovered (+26 individuals from yesterday)

80 – Total Deaths*** (+0 individual from yesterday)

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.  

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Mandan police investigate stabbing at street dance

Updated: 1 hour ago
A Mandan man is being treated at a local hospital after being stabbed several times in the chest.

News

Federal judge orders Dakota Access pipeline to shut down

Updated: 1 hours ago
Federal judge orders Dakota Access pipeline to shut down until more thorough environmental review is done.

News

Bismarck Menards to require face masks or covering starting July 13th

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
We first reported in May that Menards was one of a growing list of retailers requiring masks or a face covering while shopping.

News

Social distance concert at the Heritage Center for “Sensational Sundays”

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Holland said this will most likely be the last Sensational Sunday for the rest of the year.

Latest News

News

Williston Woman dies after being ejected in motorcycle crash

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
A 55-year-old Williston woman died after being ejected from the motorcycle she was driving Friday.

News

94 year old wins 8 ball tournament

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Firework shows created quite a sight in the skies Saturday night. But in Dickinson, the big show was at the Paragon Bowl Sports Club.

News

Bismarck Police looking for two suspects in strong-armed robbery

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Bismarck detectives are still investigating the strong-armed robbery and details on the suspects are limited at this time.

News

28-year-old Bismarck man killed in head on crash

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
A 28-year-old Bismarck man died after the motorcycle he was riding was hit in a head on crash Saturday evening.

News

Bismarck Police arrest man wanted for attempted murder

Updated: 19 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Bismarck Police said Bermudes is being charged attempted murder and simple assault

News

Free COVID-19 testing event in State Capitol parking lot

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The testing is done in partnership with the North Dakota Department of Health, North Dakota National Guard, and ND Highway Patrol.