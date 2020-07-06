Minot roads closed to flood project could soon reopen

MINOT, N.D. - Minot Public Works announced that some roads closed for flood protection work will begin opening soon.

Public works director Dan Jonasson said now that a substantial portion of the flood control wall is finished, contractors are working on getting the curb, gutter and gravel base down near the northern section of 4th Avenue which will open this fall. Contractors are also removing storm water bypass on 4th Avenue near the west side of Broadway.

Jonasson said that portion will open in the next couple of weeks.

"They'll be working on some of the sections this week actually up around 3rd Street the 5th Avenue transition, but then they'll be working on the remainder portions," said Jonasson.

There are detours in place for the roads currently closed.

