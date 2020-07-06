Menards requiring masks at all stores but lifted other COVID precautions

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We reported over the weekend the Bismarck Menards will soon be requiring everyone in their stores to wear masks.

Management says this is to protect their customers and staff.

A Menard Incorporated spokesperson says the mask requirement will go into effect on July 13.

Management says this will be companywide and all seven North Dakota stores will require customers to wear a facecovering.

In a statement to Your News Leader, spokesperson Jeff Abbott says, “We are embracing this simple common sense precaution to protect our customers and our front line team so we can all go home safely to our families at night.”

Some customers seem to be embracing the new policy.

“I think it’s fine. Individual businesses have the right to decide themselves what to do and you have the right to choose whether or not you abide by it. You can go in there and wear it or stay out and not wear it,” said Resident Allen Lindeman.

The retailer is now allowing children under the age of 16 in their store previously banned due to the pandemic in April.

