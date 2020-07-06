Advertisement

Mandan police investigate stabbing at street dance

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man is being treated at a local hospital after being stabbed several times in the chest.

Police say the 33-year-old man was stabbed around midnight on July 3 during a street dance in downtown Mandan. He was then taken to the hospital by a friend.

The incident is still under investigation and police are asking the public for any information. People with any tips can call the police at 701-667-3250.

