Group submits petition to change voting and legislative redistrticting in North Dakota

By Max Grossfeld
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Voters in North Dakota may soon get a chance to decide if they sweeping changes to the way they cast their ballots, as well as who would draw legislative lines.

North Dakota Voters First committee members say they've submitted enough signatures to Secretary of State Al Jaeger's office to get the constitutional measure on the November ballot. Jaeger has 35 days to review those petitions.

The measure includes an introduction of ranked-choice voting.

In a ranked-choice system, if a candidate receives the majority of votes, they win. If no candidate gets a majority on the first round of voting, the candidate with the fewest votes is disqualified and any vote for that candidate would go to that voter's next choice. That process would repeat until a candidate receives a majority of the votes.

The measure would also have the state's newly formed Ethics Commission redraw legislative districts. The state legislature holds that power for now. Those districts would have to be as equal in number as practicable, keep counties, cities and Tribal boundaries together as much as possible, and maximize the amount of politically competitive districts.

It would also put all primary candidates on the same ballot, extend the time allowed for military members to vote overseas and mandate an audit system with paper ballots. Jaeger says the state already has an election audit system.

