Advertisement

Frederick Douglass statue vandalized in Rochester, N.Y. park

Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 7:30 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — A statue of abolitionist Frederick Douglass was ripped from its base in Rochester on the anniversary of one of his most famous speeches, delivered in that city in 1852.

Police said the statue of Douglass was taken on Sunday from Maplewood Park, a site along the Underground Railroad where Douglass and Harriet Tubman helped shuttle slaves to freedom.

The statue was found at the brink of the Genesee River gorge about 50 feet (15 meters) from its pedestal, police said. There was damage to the base and a finger.

In Rochester on July 5, 1852, Douglass gave the speech "What to the Slave is the Fourth of July," in which he called the celebration of liberty a sham in a nation that enslaves and oppresses its Black citizens.

To a slave, Douglass said, Independence Day is "a day that reveals to him, more than all other days in the year, the gross injustice and cruelty to which he is the constant victim."

Carvin Eison, a leader of the project that brought the Douglass statue to the park, told the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle another statue will take its place because the damage is too significant.

“Is this some type of retaliation because of the national fever over confederate monuments right now? Very disappointing, it’s beyond disappointing,” Eison told WROC.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Spaghetti Western movie composer Ennio Morricone dead at 91

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Frances D'Emilio
During a career that spanned decades and earned him an Oscar for lifetime achievement in 2007, Ennio Morricone produced more than 400 original scores for feature films.

National

$10,000 reward offered in Atlanta killing of 8-year-old girl

Updated: 52 minutes ago
Authorities say a group of armed individuals opened fire near the Wendy's restaurant where Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white police officer in June. The area has become a site for frequent demonstrations.

National

Suspected bubonic plague case reported in China’s Inner Mongolia region

Updated: 1 hour ago
While China appears to have reduced coronavirus cases to near zero, other infectious threats remain, with local health authorities announcing a suspected bubonic plague case in the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region.

National

Frederick Douglas statue vandalized

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
A statue of Frederick Douglass was taken down from a New York park on the anniversary of the famous abolitionist's 4th of July speech.

Latest News

National

Sheriff: At least 2 killed in plane collision at Idaho lake

Updated: 2 hours ago
Sheriff's Lt. Ryan Higgins said the two recovered bodies had not been identified. Investigators are checking initial reports that there were eight people on the two planes. They don't believe anyone survived.

National

7-year-old girl shot and killed in Chicago

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
Natalie Wallace, 7, was shot and killed while visiting family members on Saturday.

National

Man charged in Alabama mall shooting that left boy, 8, dead

Updated: 2 hours ago
A man has been arrested on a murder charge in connection with a recent shooting at an Alabama shopping mall that left an 8-year-old boy dead and three other people injured, authorities said Sunday.

National

Amid pandemic, fewer students seek federal aid for college

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By COLLIN BINKLEY and LARRY FENN
The number of high school seniors applying for U.S. federal college aid plunged in the weeks following the sudden closure of school buildings this spring.

National

Gunfire kills at least 4 children as US cities see violence over holiday weekend

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
Gun violence claimed the lives of at least four children, among others, in Chicago, Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and elsewhere over the July 4 weekend.

National

Grandfather: Stray bullet killed DC boy grabbing phone charger

Updated: 6 hours ago
Police say about five adult men shot up the area, striking the 11-year-old boy who later died at a hospital.