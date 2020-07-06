Fears linger as Disney World gets ready to reopen

ORLANDO, Fla. (CNN) - Disney World is preparing to open its doors again after closing four months ago for the coronavirus pandemic.

Several new safety measures will be in place as the Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom reopen for guests on Saturday.

Disney’s Hollywood Studios and EPCOT open July 15.

Walt Disney World Resort cast members prepare for opening with health and safety as a focus. https://t.co/CutO0Tu3h5 pic.twitter.com/hoWsqRWjl5 — Disney Parks (@DisneyParks) July 3, 2020

Monique Clark has her reservation for this weekend, but she still has some worries about the virus.

"I'm not so worried about things that will have to be done differently like face masks and social distancing, that doesn't bother me, but, really, it's just other people not following the rules that makes me nervous."

The parks will be limiting their capacity and there will be temperature scans at the gate, too.

Despite those changes, some workers say Disney hasn’t done enough.

The Actors Equality Association, which represents hundreds of actors at the resort, says more should be done to protect staff, considering the number of cases of COVID-19 across the state.

There have been 91,097 new coronavirus cases in Florida since Actors' Equity called on @Disney to delay opening until regular testing is available to our members.



Over 30% of these new cases are from this past weekend. $DIShttps://t.co/SJikn2GyVE pic.twitter.com/Qr95oAfrh2 — Actors' Equity (@ActorsEquity) July 6, 2020

