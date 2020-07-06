Energy Transfer to appeal DAPL shutdown

A Federal Judge has given the Dakota Access Pipeline 30 days to be shut down.

The Court ruled more environmental reviews must be done before its expansion and use can continue. In a surprising decision, U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Columbia James Boasberg said that this move was the only appropriate remedy. He says the Corps of Engineers did not adequately evaluate the environmental impacts of the pipeline.

The Judge didn’t rule the pipeline illegal outright. Rather, ruling the permitting process was insufficient. Now Energy Transfer Partners must empty the pipeline by August 5.

Judge Boasberg acknowledged the market's struggles and it's possible economic effect on North Dakota's economy. However, he decided it wasn't enough to justify the pipeline's continuation.

Writing, “...given the seriousness of the Corps’ (National Environmental Policy Act) error, the impossibility of a simple fix, the fact that Dakota Access did assume much of its economic risk knowingly, and the potential harm each day the pipeline operates, the Court is forced to conclude that the flow of oil must cease.”

In a statement, Energy Transfer said the decision isn't based on the law nor facts of the case.

Adding, "we believe Judge Boasberg has exceeded his authority in ordering the shutdown of the Dakota Access Pipeline, which has been safely operating for more than three years."

Meanwhile, the Public Service Commission, which has overseen much of the permitting process, must watch a pipeline they approved get shut down.

“The oil that’s produced in North Dakota is currently transported on Dakota Access system, which is a substantial amount of our production and probably more than half of the state’s production today transports through that system, that will find other avenues,” said Public Service Commissioner Julie Fedorchak.

The most likely path for oil transport will be crude by rail. In the decision, Energy Transfer noted "There is no viable pipeline alternative for transporting the 570,000 barrels of Bakken crude that DAPL is capable of carrying each day," and that railroads won't be enough to fill the gaps.

However, Fedorchak said the rail system will be able to carry the load.

This ruling comes at a time when oil markets are on a slight rebound, but continuing their months-long price dive; trading at $40 per barrel Monday morning.

The decision notes that Dakota Access’ argument that DAPL could lose upwards of $643 Million for the rest of the year, and another $1.4 billion in 2021 as a result of a court-ordered shut down.

While this comes as a win for Standing Rock and environmental groups, North Dakota's Washington Delegation is voicing their disapproval of the ruling.

For the past few months, things seemed to be going to the pipeline's favor. Back in February, the State's Public Service Commission approved plans for a pumping station near Linton that would expand the pipeline's capacity to more than 1 million barrels a day.

While the $3.8 billion, 1,172-mile pipeline must stop its flow, the decision isn’t permanent.

The company said they will be appealing the decision. And even then, a new environmental impact report could have similar results to the first one, and the permits could be re-instated by the end of the year.

