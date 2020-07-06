Advertisement

Department of Environmental Quality says DAPL has leaked once since coming online

Dakota Access Pipeline
Dakota Access Pipeline(KFYR)
By Max Grossfeld
Published: Jul. 6, 2020 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Since the Dakota Access Pipeline went online three years ago, state environmental health leaders say it’s leaked once.

It happened on February, 28, 2018, when a crack in a valve leaked about a 1.5 barrels of crude onto some snow and plants.

A Department of Environmental Quality spokesman says the spill didn't affect any waterways.

“For any release of crude oil into the environment is a negative and we certainly don’t want to see any of those. But for one spill over the course of the operation of the pipeline for the time that it’s been in North Dakota, it doesn’t raise it to a level of being a major concern for us,” said Karl Rockeman, Division of Water Quality director.

Rockeman says inspectors have confirmed there isn't any crude left on the ground from the spill, but the site still needs a follow-up check to see if the affected plants have been replaced.

