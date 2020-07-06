BSC president retires

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck State College President Larry Skogen retired from his duties as president on June 30 and was name president emeritus of BSC by the State Board of Higher Education.

Skogen has served as the college's president for 11 years, taking a brief break in 2013 to serve as interim chancellor for the North Dakota University System.

Skogen said he'll miss student activities and also interacting with faculty, but he is looking forward to retirement.

Skogen said: “What I want to do is that by academic training I’m a historian and so there’s just a lot of history that I want to work on. I was very fortunate Governor Burgum appointed me to the North Dakota State Historical Society Board so I’ll be working on that.”

Skogen said he plans to do more traveling once the COVID-19 pandemic is over.

